Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
229 Anne Louise Dr.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

229 Anne Louise Dr.

229 Anne Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

229 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
229 Anne Louise Dr. Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/1 Duplex! Easy Access to IH 35 and Hwy 46! - Beautiful 3/2/1 Duplex! Easy Access to IH 35 and Hwy 46! This Home Has a Great Open Floorplan with Stained Concrete Floors Throughout, Stainless Kitchen Appliances, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Granite Countertops, Covered Back Patio, and Large Fenced in Backyard w/ Sprinkler System! CISD. 2 Pet Max, 50lb Max. No Aquariums.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3183722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Anne Louise Dr. have any available units?
229 Anne Louise Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 229 Anne Louise Dr. have?
Some of 229 Anne Louise Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Anne Louise Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
229 Anne Louise Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Anne Louise Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Anne Louise Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 229 Anne Louise Dr. offer parking?
No, 229 Anne Louise Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 229 Anne Louise Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Anne Louise Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Anne Louise Dr. have a pool?
No, 229 Anne Louise Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 229 Anne Louise Dr. have accessible units?
No, 229 Anne Louise Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Anne Louise Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Anne Louise Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Anne Louise Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Anne Louise Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

