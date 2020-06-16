Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

228-A Anne Louise Available 07/15/20 Nice 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Stained Concrete Floors Throughout! Refrigerator Included! - Nice 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Stained Concrete Floors Throughout! Refrigerator Included! Easy Access to IH-35 & Hwy 46! Features Include All Black Appliances (Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stove/Oven Range), Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Stained Concrete Flooring, Fenced in Backyard w/ Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE4937016)