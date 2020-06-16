All apartments in New Braunfels
228-A Anne Louise
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

228-A Anne Louise

228 Anne Louise Dr · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Anne Louise Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 228-A Anne Louise · Avail. Jul 15

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
228-A Anne Louise Available 07/15/20 Nice 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Stained Concrete Floors Throughout! Refrigerator Included! - Nice 3/2/1 Duplex w/ Stained Concrete Floors Throughout! Refrigerator Included! Easy Access to IH-35 & Hwy 46! Features Include All Black Appliances (Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Stove/Oven Range), Breakfast Bar, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, Stained Concrete Flooring, Fenced in Backyard w/ Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System! CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max. Dogs - Over 1 Year. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4937016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228-A Anne Louise have any available units?
228-A Anne Louise has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 228-A Anne Louise have?
Some of 228-A Anne Louise's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228-A Anne Louise currently offering any rent specials?
228-A Anne Louise isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228-A Anne Louise pet-friendly?
Yes, 228-A Anne Louise is pet friendly.
Does 228-A Anne Louise offer parking?
Yes, 228-A Anne Louise does offer parking.
Does 228-A Anne Louise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228-A Anne Louise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228-A Anne Louise have a pool?
No, 228-A Anne Louise does not have a pool.
Does 228-A Anne Louise have accessible units?
No, 228-A Anne Louise does not have accessible units.
Does 228-A Anne Louise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228-A Anne Louise has units with dishwashers.
Does 228-A Anne Louise have units with air conditioning?
No, 228-A Anne Louise does not have units with air conditioning.
