Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
2272 Brittany Grace
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2272 Brittany Grace
2272 Brittany Grace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2272 Brittany Grace, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in South Bank, recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2272 Brittany Grace have any available units?
2272 Brittany Grace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 2272 Brittany Grace have?
Some of 2272 Brittany Grace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2272 Brittany Grace currently offering any rent specials?
2272 Brittany Grace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2272 Brittany Grace pet-friendly?
No, 2272 Brittany Grace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 2272 Brittany Grace offer parking?
Yes, 2272 Brittany Grace offers parking.
Does 2272 Brittany Grace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2272 Brittany Grace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2272 Brittany Grace have a pool?
No, 2272 Brittany Grace does not have a pool.
Does 2272 Brittany Grace have accessible units?
No, 2272 Brittany Grace does not have accessible units.
Does 2272 Brittany Grace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2272 Brittany Grace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2272 Brittany Grace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2272 Brittany Grace does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
