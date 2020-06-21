226 Hamburg Avenue

Amenities

Luxury 4 Bedroom with 3 Car Garage on "the hill" in New Braunfels. Available Early June 2020! Highly desirable gated A+ community of Manor Creek. Master retreat plus a private guest bedroom downstairs, then up the stunning curved staircase to 2 more bedrooms and game room upstairs. Upgrades like granite in island kitchen and throughout, SS double oven, gas cooktop, refrigerator, gas log fireplace, covered porches, and 3-car garage w/sink. Walk to the pool and park. Shopping and restaurants within minutes. NBISD schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.