226 Hamburg Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

226 Hamburg Avenue

226 Hamburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

226 Hamburg Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Luxury 4 Bedroom with 3 Car Garage on "the hill" in New Braunfels. Available Early June 2020! Highly desirable gated A+ community of Manor Creek. Master retreat plus a private guest bedroom downstairs, then up the stunning curved staircase to 2 more bedrooms and game room upstairs. Upgrades like granite in island kitchen and throughout, SS double oven, gas cooktop, refrigerator, gas log fireplace, covered porches, and 3-car garage w/sink. Walk to the pool and park. Shopping and restaurants within minutes. NBISD schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Hamburg Avenue have any available units?
226 Hamburg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 226 Hamburg Avenue have?
Some of 226 Hamburg Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Hamburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 Hamburg Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Hamburg Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Hamburg Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 226 Hamburg Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 226 Hamburg Avenue does offer parking.
Does 226 Hamburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Hamburg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Hamburg Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 226 Hamburg Avenue has a pool.
Does 226 Hamburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 Hamburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Hamburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Hamburg Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Hamburg Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Hamburg Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
