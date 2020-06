Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Nice 2 story house with master down in Avery Park. This home would make a nice rental for anyone wanting some space, a back yard with covered porch, deck and pergola with seating area. Master is downstairs along with living, fireplace, kitchen, dining, utility and a half bath, then upstairs is a big gameroom and 3 bedrooms with a full bath. Hurry if your interested b/c it should lease quickly!