New Braunfels, TX
22 Sable Circle
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

22 Sable Circle

New Braunfels
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

22 Sable Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
22 Sable Circle Available 07/10/20 Charming 2/2/2 House Located in Cul-De-Sac! Refrigerator Included! - Charming 2/2/2 House Located in Cul-De-Sac! Refrigerator Included! This Home is Located in a Cul-De-Sac and Comes with Amenities Such as an Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, and Interior Washer/Dryer Connections. Outdoor Features Include a Sprinkler System, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! NBISD. No Pets, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3958733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Sable Circle have any available units?
22 Sable Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 22 Sable Circle have?
Some of 22 Sable Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Sable Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22 Sable Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Sable Circle pet-friendly?
No, 22 Sable Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 22 Sable Circle offer parking?
No, 22 Sable Circle does not offer parking.
Does 22 Sable Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Sable Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Sable Circle have a pool?
No, 22 Sable Circle does not have a pool.
Does 22 Sable Circle have accessible units?
No, 22 Sable Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Sable Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Sable Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Sable Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Sable Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
