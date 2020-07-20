Amenities

22 Sable Circle Available 07/10/20 Charming 2/2/2 House Located in Cul-De-Sac! Refrigerator Included! - Charming 2/2/2 House Located in Cul-De-Sac! Refrigerator Included! This Home is Located in a Cul-De-Sac and Comes with Amenities Such as an Refrigerator, Stove/Oven Range, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, High Ceilings, and Interior Washer/Dryer Connections. Outdoor Features Include a Sprinkler System, Covered Back Patio, and Privacy Fenced Backyard! NBISD. No Pets, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3958733)