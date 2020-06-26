2128 Warwick Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking garage pet friendly

Two story home w/14x15 Master bedroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms + 14x15 Game Room upstairs. 2 living + 2 dining areas. Kitchen w/granite counters, pantry + SS appliances. Nice breakfast area + separate dining room. Double car garage & BIG fenced back yard. Pet restrictions: no cats, no large breed/aggressive dogs & no multiple pets. No smoking in home or garage area. Convenient location & excellent New Braunfels schools. Home is available, clean & ready for immediate occupancy. Take a look at this one today!