2128 Warwick Place
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:30 AM

2128 Warwick Place

2128 Warwick Place · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Warwick Place, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
pet friendly
Two story home w/14x15 Master bedroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms + 14x15 Game Room upstairs. 2 living + 2 dining areas. Kitchen w/granite counters, pantry + SS appliances. Nice breakfast area + separate dining room. Double car garage & BIG fenced back yard. Pet restrictions: no cats, no large breed/aggressive dogs & no multiple pets. No smoking in home or garage area. Convenient location & excellent New Braunfels schools. Home is available, clean & ready for immediate occupancy. Take a look at this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Warwick Place have any available units?
2128 Warwick Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 2128 Warwick Place have?
Some of 2128 Warwick Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Warwick Place currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Warwick Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Warwick Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 Warwick Place is pet friendly.
Does 2128 Warwick Place offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Warwick Place offers parking.
Does 2128 Warwick Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Warwick Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Warwick Place have a pool?
No, 2128 Warwick Place does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Warwick Place have accessible units?
No, 2128 Warwick Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Warwick Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Warwick Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Warwick Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2128 Warwick Place does not have units with air conditioning.
