2088 Pecan Gable

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3/2/2 Home in Pecan Crossing with Office and Formal Dining Area! MUST SEE! - Gorgeous 3/2/2 Home in Pecan Crossing with Office and Formal Dining Area! Features Include: Stainless Appliances (Stove Top/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator), Washer/Dryer, Carpet/Tile/Wood Look Vinyl Flooring, Stand Up Shower/Garden Tub/Double Sinks in Master Bath, Sprinkler System, Privacy Fenced In Backyard, and Covered Patio In Backyard with Ceiling Fans! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 45lbs Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5487674)