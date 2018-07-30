Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

208 Anne Louise Drive Available 07/15/20 Great 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Close to IH35! - Great 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Close to IH35 for Commuting! Features Include: Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. No Aquariums.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE3194606)