Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

208 Anne Louise Drive

208 Anne Louise Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 Anne Louise Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 208 Anne Louise Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
208 Anne Louise Drive Available 07/15/20 Great 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Close to IH35! - Great 3/2/1 Duplex with Stained Concrete Floors and Close to IH35 for Commuting! Features Include: Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, Covered Patio, and Sprinkler System. Front Yard Care is Included. CISD. 2 Pets Max, 50lb Max. No Aquariums.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE3194606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Anne Louise Drive have any available units?
208 Anne Louise Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Anne Louise Drive have?
Some of 208 Anne Louise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Anne Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Anne Louise Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Anne Louise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Anne Louise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 208 Anne Louise Drive offer parking?
No, 208 Anne Louise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208 Anne Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Anne Louise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Anne Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Anne Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Anne Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Anne Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Anne Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Anne Louise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Anne Louise Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Anne Louise Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
