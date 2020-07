Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Beautiful 3 bedroom and office or 4 bedroom 3 bath home on the hill over Landa Park on large lot. Inground pool, covered patio , privacy fence for rear yard. Pets MAY be allowed depending on size and breed. NO INDOOR pets

Large living room dining room plus large family room with wood burning fire place. The kitchen has a serve thru window to the family room and a large breakfast area This home has been updated and is fresh and clean. Please call the agent for your appointment to see.