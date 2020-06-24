2036 Brandywine Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Nicely built home in the new Village at Creekside Subdivision. Home features 4 bedrooms plus an office, 2.5 baths, open floor plan, ceramic tile downstairs, tons of natural light, separate eating area, granite counter tops with tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, nice size covered patio with fenced back yard. Neighborhood amenities include junior Olympic-sized pool with beach entry and splash area and park. Commuter friendly; easy access to IH-35, Shopping and dining nearby! Pets case by case.