Location Location and great Location. Heather Glen is close to Creekside shopping and entertainment. Home is less than 2 years old and has no rear neighbors. Neighborhood Amenity Center with Swimming Pool. Great one story home 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen is open to the living room. Large back yard with privacy fence. Please view the virtual tour to walk the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
1940 Heather Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have?
Some of 1940 Heather Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Heather Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Heather Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.