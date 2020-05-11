All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

1940 Heather Glen Drive

1940 Heather Glen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Heather Glen Dr, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Location Location and great Location. Heather Glen is close to Creekside shopping and entertainment. Home is less than 2 years old and has no rear neighbors. Neighborhood Amenity Center with Swimming Pool. Great one story home 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen is open to the living room. Large back yard with privacy fence.
Please view the virtual tour to walk the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have any available units?
1940 Heather Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have?
Some of 1940 Heather Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 Heather Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1940 Heather Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 Heather Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1940 Heather Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1940 Heather Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1940 Heather Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 Heather Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1940 Heather Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1940 Heather Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 Heather Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 Heather Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 Heather Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

