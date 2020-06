Amenities

pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School. With floorplans that are both modern and spacious, coming home has never felt so rejuvenating! Come meet one of our welcoming team members today and you will find so much to love about Canyon House in New Braunfels.