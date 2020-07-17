1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 3/2/2 Home in Established Neighborhood! Perfect Location for Commuters! - Nice 3/2/2 Home in Established Neighborhood! Perfect Location for Commuters! This Home Features a Side by Side Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Ceiling Fans, Newly Installed Vinyl/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Master Walk In Closet, Covered Patio w/ Ceiling Fan, and Privacy Fenced In Backyard! NBISD Schools. 2 Pets Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE2363633)