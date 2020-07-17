All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr.

1681 Kimberly Dawn Drive · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1681 Kimberly Dawn Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 3/2/2 Home in Established Neighborhood! Perfect Location for Commuters! - Nice 3/2/2 Home in Established Neighborhood! Perfect Location for Commuters! This Home Features a Side by Side Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Ceiling Fans, Newly Installed Vinyl/Carpet Flooring, High Ceilings, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Master Walk In Closet, Covered Patio w/ Ceiling Fan, and Privacy Fenced In Backyard! NBISD Schools. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2363633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. have any available units?
1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. have?
Some of 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. offers parking.
Does 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. have a pool?
No, 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1681 Kimberly Dawn Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balconies
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX
Seguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity