Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable one story 3 bdr/2 bath brick garden home located in Rolling Valley Subd. Home located across the street from Kraft Park & close to Fischer Park. This home offers tile & laminate flooring throughout, spacious living area w/ built-in shelving w/ place for TV. Eat-in kitchen w/ fridge & plenty of cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom w/ walk-in closet, full bath w/ double vanity & shower only. Enjoy the fenced in back yard w/ covered patio. This home is a must see!