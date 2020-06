Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool

Large 5/3 in Heights of Saengerhalle, New Braunfels. READY NOW! One bedroom downstairs in this open concept kitchen, living room, and dining space. Large master is upstairs towards the back for additional privacy. Master suite includes double vanity and separate shower and garden tub. Three other bedrooms upstairs and 3rd full bath. Large outdoor backyard with covered patio. CALL NOW!