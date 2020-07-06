1384 Poppy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful updated family home in an established, charming neighborhood. As you walk into the home, the shiny floors lead you to the spacious family room where you and your loved ones can gather around the fireplace making memories to last a lifetime. With upgraded floors, appliances, ceiling fans, and more, every inch of this home has been renovated to perfection allowing you to move right in without any extra costs. Enjoy the private backyard with mature trees all around providing lots of shade for those outside gatherings. Great location next to restaurants, shopping, and the historical town of Gruene allowing you to spend less time driving, and more time living. Call Marketplace Homes for an appointment to view this exceptional home!