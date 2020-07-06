All apartments in New Braunfels
1384 Poppy Lane

1384 Poppy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1384 Poppy Lane, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated family home in an established, charming neighborhood. As you walk into the home, the shiny floors lead you to the spacious family room where you and your loved ones can gather around the fireplace making memories to last a lifetime. With upgraded floors, appliances, ceiling fans, and more, every inch of this home has been renovated to perfection allowing you to move right in without any extra costs. Enjoy the private backyard with mature trees all around providing lots of shade for those outside gatherings. Great location next to restaurants, shopping, and the historical town of Gruene allowing you to spend less time driving, and more time living. Call Marketplace Homes for an appointment to view this exceptional home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1384 Poppy Lane have any available units?
1384 Poppy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1384 Poppy Lane have?
Some of 1384 Poppy Lane's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1384 Poppy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1384 Poppy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 Poppy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1384 Poppy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1384 Poppy Lane offer parking?
No, 1384 Poppy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1384 Poppy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1384 Poppy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 Poppy Lane have a pool?
No, 1384 Poppy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1384 Poppy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1384 Poppy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 Poppy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1384 Poppy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1384 Poppy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1384 Poppy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

