All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1223 Old FM 306.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1223 Old FM 306
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

1223 Old FM 306

1223 Old Fm 306 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1223 Old Fm 306, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex Within Walking Distance From Historic Gruene & Minutes to Creekside Shopping! - Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex Within Walking Distance From Historic Gruene & Minutes to Creekside Shopping! Features Include: Stainless Appliances with Gas Cooking, Stove/Oven Range, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Other Amenities Include Granite Counters, Island Kitchen and Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans in the Living Room and Master Bedroom, Stand Up Shower and Double Vanity in the Master Bath, and Privacy Fenced in Backyard with a Covered Patio! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5267585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Old FM 306 have any available units?
1223 Old FM 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1223 Old FM 306 have?
Some of 1223 Old FM 306's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Old FM 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Old FM 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Old FM 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Old FM 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Old FM 306 offer parking?
No, 1223 Old FM 306 does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Old FM 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Old FM 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Old FM 306 have a pool?
No, 1223 Old FM 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Old FM 306 have accessible units?
No, 1223 Old FM 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Old FM 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Old FM 306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Old FM 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 Old FM 306 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balcony
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas