1223 Old FM 306

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex Within Walking Distance From Historic Gruene & Minutes to Creekside Shopping! - Impressive 3/2/2 Duplex Within Walking Distance From Historic Gruene & Minutes to Creekside Shopping! Features Include: Stainless Appliances with Gas Cooking, Stove/Oven Range, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator. Other Amenities Include Granite Counters, Island Kitchen and Breakfast Bar, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans in the Living Room and Master Bedroom, Stand Up Shower and Double Vanity in the Master Bath, and Privacy Fenced in Backyard with a Covered Patio! CISD. 1 Pet Max, 45lb Max.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



