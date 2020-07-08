All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1217 Gruene Vine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1217 Gruene Vine Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1217 Gruene Vine Court

1217 Gruene Vine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1217 Gruene Vine, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
WALK to GRUENE HALL!! EXCEPTIONAL HOME in GATED COMMUNITY of 3 bedroom, 3 bath, in 1746 square feet with open living areas, and a private covered porch and backyard. Neutral colors throughout to go with your furnishings and decor. Ceiling fans throughout home and porch. Covered porch has a fireplace and a TV mounted over fireplace for your outdoor enjoyment. Porch has gas connection for your BBQ grill. Two car attached garage. Community pool. Located just blocks from Gruene Hall and in the active and the special Gruene Historical District area of New Braunfels. (12 month lease then go month to month if needed.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 Gruene Vine Court have any available units?
1217 Gruene Vine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1217 Gruene Vine Court have?
Some of 1217 Gruene Vine Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 Gruene Vine Court currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Gruene Vine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Gruene Vine Court pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Gruene Vine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 1217 Gruene Vine Court offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Gruene Vine Court offers parking.
Does 1217 Gruene Vine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Gruene Vine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Gruene Vine Court have a pool?
Yes, 1217 Gruene Vine Court has a pool.
Does 1217 Gruene Vine Court have accessible units?
No, 1217 Gruene Vine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Gruene Vine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Gruene Vine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Gruene Vine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Gruene Vine Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Riverside
453 N Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Lakeview Villas
2090 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Balcony
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas