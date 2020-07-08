1217 Gruene Vine Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

WALK to GRUENE HALL!! EXCEPTIONAL HOME in GATED COMMUNITY of 3 bedroom, 3 bath, in 1746 square feet with open living areas, and a private covered porch and backyard. Neutral colors throughout to go with your furnishings and decor. Ceiling fans throughout home and porch. Covered porch has a fireplace and a TV mounted over fireplace for your outdoor enjoyment. Porch has gas connection for your BBQ grill. Two car attached garage. Community pool. Located just blocks from Gruene Hall and in the active and the special Gruene Historical District area of New Braunfels. (12 month lease then go month to month if needed.)