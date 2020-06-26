1210 Stonewall St

Amenities

Beautiful New Braunfels Historic Home - Property Id: 130115



Lovely remodel in downtown New Braunfels.

Stone Gingerbread Home in Norman Rockwell Neighborhood!

It features 2 bedrooms possibly 3

Carport and 3rd room separate from house as shown in pics.

2 full baths with barn doors and modernized sink shower and toilets.

Full Kitchen with dishwasher stove and refrigerator included.

Large pantry area

Laundry room includes the washer and dryer.

Beautiful entry ways into dining and living area. Shiplap ceiling and walls in the dining and living areas.

Central heat and air.

Huge fenced in back yard and a garden area with boxes to start your veggies.

Big front yard Nice St. Augustine

Big Pecan Trees and Oaks

Flower Beds

A real cute place!

Come check it out! Lots of Love put into this home.

