Beautiful New Braunfels Historic Home - Property Id: 130115
Lovely remodel in downtown New Braunfels. Stone Gingerbread Home in Norman Rockwell Neighborhood! It features 2 bedrooms possibly 3 Carport and 3rd room separate from house as shown in pics. 2 full baths with barn doors and modernized sink shower and toilets. Full Kitchen with dishwasher stove and refrigerator included. Large pantry area Laundry room includes the washer and dryer. Beautiful entry ways into dining and living area. Shiplap ceiling and walls in the dining and living areas. Central heat and air. Huge fenced in back yard and a garden area with boxes to start your veggies. Big front yard Nice St. Augustine Big Pecan Trees and Oaks Flower Beds A real cute place! Come check it out! Lots of Love put into this home. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130115 Property Id 130115
(RLNE4957715)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1210 Stonewall St have any available units?
1210 Stonewall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1210 Stonewall St have?
Some of 1210 Stonewall St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Stonewall St currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Stonewall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Stonewall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Stonewall St is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Stonewall St offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Stonewall St offers parking.
Does 1210 Stonewall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 Stonewall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Stonewall St have a pool?
No, 1210 Stonewall St does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Stonewall St have accessible units?
No, 1210 Stonewall St does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Stonewall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Stonewall St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Stonewall St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1210 Stonewall St has units with air conditioning.