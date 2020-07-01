All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1145 Brown Rock

1145 Brown Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Brown Rock Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping & IH 35! - Charming 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping & IH 35! This Beautiful Duplex Features Nice Tiled Kitchen Countertops, Fenced in Backyard, Patio, Wood Look Tile Flooring with Carpet in the Bedrooms, Garage Door Opener, Sprinkler System, Double Sinks in the Masterbath, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave. Floorplan #2748. CISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 50lbs Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE1845026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Brown Rock have any available units?
1145 Brown Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1145 Brown Rock have?
Some of 1145 Brown Rock's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Brown Rock currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Brown Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Brown Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Brown Rock is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Brown Rock offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Brown Rock offers parking.
Does 1145 Brown Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Brown Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Brown Rock have a pool?
No, 1145 Brown Rock does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Brown Rock have accessible units?
No, 1145 Brown Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Brown Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Brown Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Brown Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Brown Rock does not have units with air conditioning.

