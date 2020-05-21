Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1120 Stone Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1120 Stone Bluff
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:49 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1120 Stone Bluff
1120 Stone Bluff
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1120 Stone Bluff, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice three bedroom two bath home in Stone Gate subdivision off of HWY 46. This home has vinyl through all living areas and tile in bathroom with carpet in the bedrooms. This is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1120 Stone Bluff have any available units?
1120 Stone Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New Braunfels, TX
.
What amenities does 1120 Stone Bluff have?
Some of 1120 Stone Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1120 Stone Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Stone Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Stone Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Stone Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New Braunfels
.
Does 1120 Stone Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Stone Bluff offers parking.
Does 1120 Stone Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Stone Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Stone Bluff have a pool?
No, 1120 Stone Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Stone Bluff have accessible units?
No, 1120 Stone Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Stone Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Stone Bluff has units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Stone Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Stone Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cotton Crossing Apartment Homes
705 Village Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Similar Pages
New Braunfels 1 Bedrooms
New Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TX
Bee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Barton Creek, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas