Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Fantastic opportunity to live with Resort style accommodations in this classic hidden area of New Braunfels! This cute & classy condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, 2 private decks and 1 covered patio. Enjoy a beautiful view of the privately-owned tennis courts and abundant wildlife. Play tennis... you’re in the right place! Love to relax in the pool while surrounded by the sounds and sites of Texas hill country, then your home!