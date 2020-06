Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex rental in nice neighborhood off of HWY 46. Very spacious unit, open living. Tile floor throughout. Carpet in both bedrooms. Washer/Dryer connections in 1 car garage. Nice covered patio in fenced backyard. Pets are case by case basis, owner would prefer one small pet under 30lbs, please call. Home in the process of make ready.