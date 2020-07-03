All apartments in New Braunfels
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
103 Brentwood
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

103 Brentwood

103 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 Brentwood Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great Location! 3/2/2 Duplex with Lots of Windows & Loft with Wet Bar! - Great Location! 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping and Restaurants. This 2-Story Home has Lots of Windows, 2-Car Carport, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Refrigerator Included, Dishwasher, Stove, Loft with Wet Bar, Ceiling Fans, Covered Porch, Nice Brick Fireplace, and Fenced Backyard. NBISD Schools. No Pets, Please.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2709239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Brentwood have any available units?
103 Brentwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 103 Brentwood have?
Some of 103 Brentwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Brentwood currently offering any rent specials?
103 Brentwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Brentwood pet-friendly?
No, 103 Brentwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 103 Brentwood offer parking?
Yes, 103 Brentwood offers parking.
Does 103 Brentwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Brentwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Brentwood have a pool?
No, 103 Brentwood does not have a pool.
Does 103 Brentwood have accessible units?
No, 103 Brentwood does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Brentwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Brentwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Brentwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Brentwood does not have units with air conditioning.

