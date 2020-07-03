103 Brentwood

Amenities

Great Location! 3/2/2 Duplex with Lots of Windows & Loft with Wet Bar! - Great Location! 3/2/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping and Restaurants. This 2-Story Home has Lots of Windows, 2-Car Carport, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Refrigerator Included, Dishwasher, Stove, Loft with Wet Bar, Ceiling Fans, Covered Porch, Nice Brick Fireplace, and Fenced Backyard. NBISD Schools. No Pets, Please.



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2709239)