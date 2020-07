Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments game room hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving pool table yoga

Perfectly situated in Rolling Meadows, The Preserve at Woodfield offers spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, each with fully equipped kitchens, large patios and balconies, and abundant closet space. Enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer including an Olympic-size swimming pool, fitness center, and business center. Call today to schedule your personalized tour and learn why residents love calling our community home!