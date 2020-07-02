936 REMINGTON Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths on huge corner lot. Master bedroom on first level, secondary bedrooms on second level. Vaulted ceilings on first floor. Freshly painted and carpeted. First floor living and master bedroom have newly installed wood-like flooring. New tub and tile surround in master bath as well. Spacious closets in bedrooms. Tenants to provide their own refrigerator, washer and dryer. COMPLETE paper TXR application REQUIRED for each applicant 18 years of age or older. Eviction history, criminal background and credit history checks required for each applicant 18 years of age or older.