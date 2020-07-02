All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated February 25 2020

936 REMINGTON Trail

936 Remington Trail · No Longer Available
Location

936 Remington Trail, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom with 2.5 baths on huge corner lot. Master bedroom on first level, secondary bedrooms on second level. Vaulted ceilings on first floor. Freshly painted and carpeted. First floor living and master bedroom have newly installed wood-like flooring. New tub and tile surround in master bath as well. Spacious closets in bedrooms. Tenants to provide their own refrigerator, washer and dryer. COMPLETE paper TXR application REQUIRED for each applicant 18 years of age or older. Eviction history, criminal background and credit history checks required for each applicant 18 years of age or older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 REMINGTON Trail have any available units?
936 REMINGTON Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 REMINGTON Trail have?
Some of 936 REMINGTON Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 REMINGTON Trail currently offering any rent specials?
936 REMINGTON Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 REMINGTON Trail pet-friendly?
No, 936 REMINGTON Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 936 REMINGTON Trail offer parking?
Yes, 936 REMINGTON Trail offers parking.
Does 936 REMINGTON Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 REMINGTON Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 REMINGTON Trail have a pool?
No, 936 REMINGTON Trail does not have a pool.
Does 936 REMINGTON Trail have accessible units?
No, 936 REMINGTON Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 936 REMINGTON Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 REMINGTON Trail has units with dishwashers.

