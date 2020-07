Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home located in the Creek Crossing Estates subdivision. Impressive two story vaulted great room, owners suite has vaulted ceilings too. The bathroom has a separate shower and garden tub as well as a double sink vanity. Plenty of other updates: stainless steel appliances, wood-look flooring, 2-inch blinds, updated brushed nickel finishes. Check this one out! Won't last long! For more information go to Rentals.Texas-Plex com.