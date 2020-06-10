915 Binbrook Drive

Amenities

Beautiful recently upgraded and remodeled duplex.Quick access to major freeways 635, 80, and 30. Two huge bedrooms,Two full bathrooms, Master has walking closet, Huge utility room, Several closets through out the house for storage, Two covered car ports, Storage shed, granite kitchen counter, New AC,Heater, Premium Tile Floor, Fresh paint throughout,vaulted ceiling in living room,Wood Floors, Stainless steel appliances, High ceilings, Huge living room, Skylight, Plenty of windows and light with open floor plan, good size wood burning fire place, huge back yard. It's a great neighborhood with good schools. Won't last!!. It's a SHOW and GO, NO Appointment needed. Bluetooth Supra lock-box at the front door.