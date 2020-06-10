All apartments in Mesquite
Mesquite, TX
915 Binbrook Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:42 AM

915 Binbrook Drive

Location

915 Binbrook Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful recently upgraded and remodeled duplex.Quick access to major freeways 635, 80, and 30. Two huge bedrooms,Two full bathrooms, Master has walking closet, Huge utility room, Several closets through out the house for storage, Two covered car ports, Storage shed, granite kitchen counter, New AC,Heater, Premium Tile Floor, Fresh paint throughout,vaulted ceiling in living room,Wood Floors, Stainless steel appliances, High ceilings, Huge living room, Skylight, Plenty of windows and light with open floor plan, good size wood burning fire place, huge back yard. It's a great neighborhood with good schools. Won't last!!. It's a SHOW and GO, NO Appointment needed. Bluetooth Supra lock-box at the front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Binbrook Drive have any available units?
915 Binbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Binbrook Drive have?
Some of 915 Binbrook Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Binbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
915 Binbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Binbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 915 Binbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 915 Binbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 915 Binbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 915 Binbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Binbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Binbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 915 Binbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 915 Binbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 915 Binbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Binbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Binbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

