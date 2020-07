Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

**House for Rent**

2 Bedroom/1-Bath

**$1050 a month

**$1050 Security Deposit.



*Off-street parking

*W/D Hookups

* House has been completely remodeled.

* Central air& Heat!

* Nice back yard

* Quiet neighborhood setting.

*If something goes wrong, we fix the problem immediately!!



If interested please contact Connie (214)564-2961

We do not take felons, anyone with an eviction, or Section 8 vouchers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4728894)