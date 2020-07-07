727 Royal Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint Two Bedroom in Mesquite! - This quaint 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior. Your new home features gorgeous tile flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing great opportunity for cooking at home. Your living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.



(RLNE4576213)