Mesquite, TX
727 Royal Crest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

727 Royal Crest Drive

727 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

727 Royal Crest Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint Two Bedroom in Mesquite! - This quaint 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mesquite has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior. Your new home features gorgeous tile flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing great opportunity for cooking at home. Your living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

(RLNE4576213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Royal Crest Drive have any available units?
727 Royal Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Royal Crest Drive have?
Some of 727 Royal Crest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Royal Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
727 Royal Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Royal Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 727 Royal Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 727 Royal Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 727 Royal Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 727 Royal Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 727 Royal Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Royal Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 727 Royal Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 727 Royal Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 727 Royal Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Royal Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Royal Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

