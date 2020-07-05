All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 716 Via Del Sur.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
716 Via Del Sur
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

716 Via Del Sur

716 via Del Sur · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

716 via Del Sur, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Feel at home immediately! Beautifully renovated property, move-in ready. Kitchen completely remodelled with new cabinets, rare calcutta granite countertop, super quiet dishwasher and disposal. Open floor plan with two generous sized living areas. All rooms and bathrooms have been renovated. Large backyard comes with HUGE storage shed, large patio, and big shady trees. This energy-efficient home has one of the lowest energy bills in the neighborhood. Comes with friendly neighbors and walking distance to playground and park. Exemplary elementary school and desirable middle-high School Kimbrough and Stellar Poteet.
Home designed to perfection with today's colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Via Del Sur have any available units?
716 Via Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Via Del Sur have?
Some of 716 Via Del Sur's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Via Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
716 Via Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Via Del Sur pet-friendly?
No, 716 Via Del Sur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 716 Via Del Sur offer parking?
Yes, 716 Via Del Sur offers parking.
Does 716 Via Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Via Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Via Del Sur have a pool?
No, 716 Via Del Sur does not have a pool.
Does 716 Via Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 716 Via Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Via Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Via Del Sur has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District