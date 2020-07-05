716 Via Del Sur

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Feel at home immediately! Beautifully renovated property, move-in ready. Kitchen completely remodelled with new cabinets, rare calcutta granite countertop, super quiet dishwasher and disposal. Open floor plan with two generous sized living areas. All rooms and bathrooms have been renovated. Large backyard comes with HUGE storage shed, large patio, and big shady trees. This energy-efficient home has one of the lowest energy bills in the neighborhood. Comes with friendly neighbors and walking distance to playground and park. Exemplary elementary school and desirable middle-high School Kimbrough and Stellar Poteet.

Home designed to perfection with today's colors.