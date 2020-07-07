Super cute updated throughout. New granite, backsplash, updated appliances, new flooring, washer -dryer, new extended shower in master, new, paint. Refrigerator for tenant use. This cute home needs a family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 Starling Drive have any available units?
501 Starling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Starling Drive have?
Some of 501 Starling Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Starling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
501 Starling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.