3131 Owen Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This renovated 3/2/2 on a half culdesac features new wood like plank flooring and brand new carpeting in 2 bedrooms as well as 2 tone paint and newer light and plumbing fixtures. The spacious living room features a beautiful corner fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and numerous windows delivering gorgeous natural light. The formal dining room is adjacent to the living area and could be used as a playroom or office as there is also a eat in area in the kitchen which is complete with a window seat. With a split floor plan, the large master bedroom and in suite master bath are separate from the secondary bedrooms. With a large back porch and fenced yard, the back yard is perfect for entertaining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.