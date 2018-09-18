All apartments in Mesquite
Mesquite, TX
3131 Owen Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3131 Owen Lane

3131 Owen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Owen Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This renovated 3/2/2 on a half culdesac features new wood like plank flooring and brand new carpeting in 2 bedrooms as well as 2 tone paint and newer light and plumbing fixtures. The spacious living room features a beautiful corner fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and numerous windows delivering gorgeous natural light. The formal dining room is adjacent to the living area and could be used as a playroom or office as there is also a eat in area in the kitchen which is complete with a window seat. With a split floor plan, the large master bedroom and in suite master bath are separate from the secondary bedrooms. With a large back porch and fenced yard, the back yard is perfect for entertaining.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Owen Lane have any available units?
3131 Owen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Owen Lane have?
Some of 3131 Owen Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Owen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Owen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Owen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3131 Owen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3131 Owen Lane offer parking?
No, 3131 Owen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3131 Owen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Owen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Owen Lane have a pool?
No, 3131 Owen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Owen Lane have accessible units?
No, 3131 Owen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Owen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Owen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

