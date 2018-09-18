2620 Hackberry Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated house for lease, updated interiors. 4 BDR, 2 full bath home, large family room, elegant fireplace, high ceilings, formal dining, spacious Island kitchen, separate breakfast nook, window seat, separate utility room, 2 car garage with opener & work shelves, large master BDR suite, 3 closets, master bath, separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower, 3 additional bedrooms & full bath. Great floor plan with secluded master on the back, secondary rooms in the front. Master and living area have hardwood like flooring. The huge living room windows are a rare find and welcome in all of the natural light. Plenty of room in the back yard for the kids to play.