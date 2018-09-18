All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:02 PM

2620 Hackberry Creek

2620 Hackberry Creek · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Hackberry Creek, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated house for lease, updated interiors. 4 BDR, 2 full bath home, large family room, elegant fireplace, high ceilings, formal dining, spacious Island kitchen, separate breakfast nook, window seat, separate utility room, 2 car garage with opener & work shelves, large master BDR suite, 3 closets, master bath, separate vanities, garden tub, separate shower, 3 additional bedrooms & full bath. Great floor plan with secluded master on the back, secondary rooms in the front. Master and living area have hardwood like flooring. The huge living room windows are a rare find and welcome in all of the natural light. Plenty of room in the back yard for the kids to play.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Hackberry Creek have any available units?
2620 Hackberry Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Hackberry Creek have?
Some of 2620 Hackberry Creek's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Hackberry Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Hackberry Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Hackberry Creek pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Hackberry Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2620 Hackberry Creek offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Hackberry Creek offers parking.
Does 2620 Hackberry Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Hackberry Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Hackberry Creek have a pool?
No, 2620 Hackberry Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Hackberry Creek have accessible units?
No, 2620 Hackberry Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Hackberry Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 Hackberry Creek has units with dishwashers.

