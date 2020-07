Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one story house in a quiet community. House features open floor plan with smooth flow. Large kitchen has granite counter top, black range and a island. Beautiful laminate floor in family room, hallway and one bedroom. 2 year old carpet in master bedroom and another bedroom.

Credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent.