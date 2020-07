Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and move-in ready! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with recent updates including tile flooring and paint in 2017. There are neutral colors and natural light throughout. Enjoy the gorgeous fireplace and cozy up on cold nights. The master is spacious and separate from the other bedrooms. The jetted tub is a great way to relax at the end of the day. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Entertain family or guests in the fenced in backyard. Quick highway access to 80 for commutes.