1610 Ridgeview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Absolutely riveting remodel spared no expense. Your home has been updated to include new laminate floors throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room, new windows throughout, 2 in blinds, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new cabinets. Kitchen boasts new stainless appliances and beautiful counters. Bright and open, split bedroom layout is sure to delight. Master bath hosts oversized walk in shower. Washer & dryer included. Talk about spectacular, this home has it all. If home shows Active, still available. App can be completed & paid online. 18+ needs to complete individual app. Text agent for any showing requests or more info. NOT ELIGIBLE FOR HOUSING VOUCHERS.