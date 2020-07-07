All apartments in Mesquite
Location

1610 Ridgeview Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely riveting remodel spared no expense. Your home has been updated to include new laminate floors throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room, new windows throughout, 2 in blinds, fresh paint throughout, new light fixtures, new plumbing fixtures, new cabinets. Kitchen boasts new stainless appliances and beautiful counters. Bright and open, split bedroom layout is sure to delight. Master bath hosts oversized walk in shower. Washer & dryer included. Talk about spectacular, this home has it all. If home shows Active, still available. App can be completed & paid online. 18+ needs to complete individual app. Text agent for any showing requests or more info. NOT ELIGIBLE FOR HOUSING VOUCHERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Ridgeview Street have any available units?
1610 Ridgeview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1610 Ridgeview Street have?
Some of 1610 Ridgeview Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Ridgeview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Ridgeview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Ridgeview Street pet-friendly?
No, 1610 Ridgeview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1610 Ridgeview Street offer parking?
Yes, 1610 Ridgeview Street offers parking.
Does 1610 Ridgeview Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Ridgeview Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Ridgeview Street have a pool?
No, 1610 Ridgeview Street does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Ridgeview Street have accessible units?
No, 1610 Ridgeview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Ridgeview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Ridgeview Street has units with dishwashers.

