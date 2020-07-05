All apartments in Mesquite
1045 Cavern Dr.
1045 Cavern Dr.

1045 Cameron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Cameron Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice single story home in Mesquite - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1017476?source=marketing
Come live in this beautiful home with all new inside paint and all new flooring. The living area has new plank flooring while the bedrooms have new carpet. The kitchen has a large pantry. The large living area has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. There are ceiling fans, garage opener and good sized fenced yard with storage shed. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. All electric. Mesquite ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE5157369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

