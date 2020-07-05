1045 Cavern Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace bathtub carpet

Very nice single story home in Mesquite - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1017476?source=marketing

Come live in this beautiful home with all new inside paint and all new flooring. The living area has new plank flooring while the bedrooms have new carpet. The kitchen has a large pantry. The large living area has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen. There are ceiling fans, garage opener and good sized fenced yard with storage shed. Master bath has a garden tub and separate shower. All electric. Mesquite ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE5157369)