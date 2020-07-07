All apartments in Mesquite
1025 Darnel Drive
1025 Darnel Drive

1025 Darnel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Darnel Dr, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Kitchen with tile backsplash, tile floors, and great countertops. Living room has carpet. Spacious back yard and garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Darnel Drive have any available units?
1025 Darnel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Darnel Drive have?
Some of 1025 Darnel Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Darnel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Darnel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Darnel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Darnel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1025 Darnel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Darnel Drive offers parking.
Does 1025 Darnel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Darnel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Darnel Drive have a pool?
No, 1025 Darnel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Darnel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Darnel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Darnel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Darnel Drive has units with dishwashers.

