McKinney, TX
7000 Huckleberry Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

7000 Huckleberry Drive

7000 Huckleberry Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Location

7000 Huckleberry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
WOW! Immaculate 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse for rent! This beautiful and spacious home will provide you all the comfort you deserve. Lovely open-concept boasts large living area that opens to eat-in kitchen complete with high-end finishes. All 3 bedrooms sit on upper level to include Master Suite with incredible full bath and even better walk-in closet! Laundry is also located upstairs for your convenience. Located on great corner lot in Frisco ISD! Nice community pool, walking, jogging paths & trails, and more! Come check out this gem today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Huckleberry Drive have any available units?
7000 Huckleberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Huckleberry Drive have?
Some of 7000 Huckleberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Huckleberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Huckleberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Huckleberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7000 Huckleberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 7000 Huckleberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Huckleberry Drive offers parking.
Does 7000 Huckleberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Huckleberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Huckleberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7000 Huckleberry Drive has a pool.
Does 7000 Huckleberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 7000 Huckleberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Huckleberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 Huckleberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

