7000 Huckleberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

WOW! Immaculate 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhouse for rent! This beautiful and spacious home will provide you all the comfort you deserve. Lovely open-concept boasts large living area that opens to eat-in kitchen complete with high-end finishes. All 3 bedrooms sit on upper level to include Master Suite with incredible full bath and even better walk-in closet! Laundry is also located upstairs for your convenience. Located on great corner lot in Frisco ISD! Nice community pool, walking, jogging paths & trails, and more! Come check out this gem today!