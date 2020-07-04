All apartments in McKinney
6916 Bountiful Grove Drive

6916 Bountiful Grove Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6916 Bountiful Grove Dr, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and spacious living area that opens to large, fenced backyard. The kitchen is bright with tons of natural light, stone countertops, pantry and dinning space. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet with window. Master bath includes shower/tub combo, and linen closet. Three other bedrooms share 2nd full bathroom. All bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. Home features additional space that can be used as game room, work area or second living area. The home has laundry connections, and two car tandem garage. Large backyard and patio.

All utilities. Must carry renter's insurance,
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive have any available units?
6916 Bountiful Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive have?
Some of 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Bountiful Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6916 Bountiful Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

