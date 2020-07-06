All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 5305 Grove Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
5305 Grove Cove Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:45 PM

5305 Grove Cove Drive

5305 Grove Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5305 Grove Cove Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
This beautiful Horizon home has everything you are looking for! Upon entry, wood flooring welcomes you to the grand foyer that leads to a fabulous living and kitchen area. The kitchen boasts a plethora of cabinets, a large granite island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Downstairs, find two bedrooms and a study with French doors. Upstairs, enjoy the entertainment rooms with friends and family. The backyard provides plenty of room for entertainment. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home today! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Grove Cove Drive have any available units?
5305 Grove Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Grove Cove Drive have?
Some of 5305 Grove Cove Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Grove Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Grove Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Grove Cove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Grove Cove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Grove Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 5305 Grove Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5305 Grove Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Grove Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Grove Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 5305 Grove Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Grove Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 5305 Grove Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Grove Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5305 Grove Cove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Cliffs of Eldorado
1300 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center