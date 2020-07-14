All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Gables of McKinney Apartments

1500 W Eldorado Pkwy · (469) 240-9596
Location

1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75069

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0424 · Avail. now

$942

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0425 · Avail. Aug 6

$944

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 0414 · Avail. Sep 12

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0624 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,166

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 969 sqft

Unit 1022 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,187

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gables of McKinney Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Come home to a striking selection of amenities with easy access to local recreational outlets for all in the heart of McKinney, Texas at The Gables of McKinney. From the refreshing swimming pools with lounge areas to the spacious 24 hour fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training, residents of The Gables can take advantage of a lifestyle fitted for convenience. Fresh interior renovations present upgraded features such as custom counter tops, rich wood style cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and walnut hardwood style flooring.

With close proximity to Highway 121 and the South Central Expressway, getting around North Dallas will be a breeze. Call or apply online to reserve your apartment home at The Gables of McKinney and see why Forbes named McKinney as one of the 10 best places to live in the United States.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gables of McKinney Apartments have any available units?
The Gables of McKinney Apartments has 9 units available starting at $942 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does The Gables of McKinney Apartments have?
Some of The Gables of McKinney Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gables of McKinney Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Gables of McKinney Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Gables of McKinney Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Gables of McKinney Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Gables of McKinney Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Gables of McKinney Apartments offers parking.
Does The Gables of McKinney Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Gables of McKinney Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gables of McKinney Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Gables of McKinney Apartments has a pool.
Does The Gables of McKinney Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Gables of McKinney Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Gables of McKinney Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Gables of McKinney Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
