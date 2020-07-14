The Gables of McKinney Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Come home to a striking selection of amenities with easy access to local recreational outlets for all in the heart of McKinney, Texas at The Gables of McKinney. From the refreshing swimming pools with lounge areas to the spacious 24 hour fitness center equipped for cardio and strength training, residents of The Gables can take advantage of a lifestyle fitted for convenience. Fresh interior renovations present upgraded features such as custom counter tops, rich wood style cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures and walnut hardwood style flooring.



With close proximity to Highway 121 and the South Central Expressway, getting around North Dallas will be a breeze. Call or apply online to reserve your apartment home at The Gables of McKinney and see why Forbes named McKinney as one of the 10 best places to live in the United States.