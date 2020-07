Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ready move in and Charming two story beautiful house with over size lot , feature 4 bedroom and 2 and a half bath, huge closet, big island kitchen,cover patio. New paint though out, New wood floor and carpet installed. Tremendous location by schools, Collin College, new hospital & easy access to Hwy 380 & 75