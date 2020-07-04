All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:06 AM

324 Whitman Drive

324 Whitman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

324 Whitman Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous single story house in Mckinney, It has 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and Living area Features Fireplace and wood burning. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring, Dining had decorative lighting, Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and Garden tub for relaxing evening. Entrance and kitchen has hard wood flooring, where as breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tile and carpets in bedrooms. Also you can enjoy the direct greenbelt view from the backyard , as kid's trampolim or pet uses. You can entertain with community pool, jogging trail and playground which is in walking distance from the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Whitman Drive have any available units?
324 Whitman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Whitman Drive have?
Some of 324 Whitman Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Whitman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 Whitman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Whitman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Whitman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 324 Whitman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 Whitman Drive offers parking.
Does 324 Whitman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Whitman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Whitman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 324 Whitman Drive has a pool.
Does 324 Whitman Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 Whitman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Whitman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Whitman Drive has units with dishwashers.

