324 Whitman Drive

Fabulous single story house in Mckinney, It has 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms, and Living area Features Fireplace and wood burning. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island, stainless steel appliances and wood flooring, Dining had decorative lighting, Master bedroom offers separate walk in shower and Garden tub for relaxing evening. Entrance and kitchen has hard wood flooring, where as breakfast area, and bathrooms have ceramic tile and carpets in bedrooms. Also you can enjoy the direct greenbelt view from the backyard , as kid's trampolim or pet uses. You can entertain with community pool, jogging trail and playground which is in walking distance from the house.