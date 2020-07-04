All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2715 Sunny Meadows Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2715 Sunny Meadows Court
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:04 PM

2715 Sunny Meadows Court

2715 Sunny Mdws · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2715 Sunny Mdws, McKinney, TX 75070
Eldorado

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
playground
hot tub
Beautifully Renovated 4/2.5 McKinney MUST SEE!!! - Wow!!! Check out this unique 4/2.5, 2925 sqft cul-de-sac home with an oversized backyard!!! This house has been renovated and is in move-in condition. The open floor plan includes wooden floors throughout the house. Downstairs master bedroom overlooks the beautifully landscaped backyard. Kitchen boasts granite countertops. Downstairs office offers french doors for privacy. Upstairs is fabulous with three bedrooms, bath, craft room with sink & game room. The owners have created an energy efficient house with ceiling fans, window treatments, and even an extra layer of insulation in the attic! The home is located in the Valley Creek Elementary McKinney ISD zone and is in walking distance to El Dorado CC golf course. The backyard is family oriented with a hot tub and playground.

Driving Directions: I75 North, West on El Dorado Parkway, North on Country Club Drive, West on Valley Creek, West on Sunny Meadows.

(RLNE5386957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Sunny Meadows Court have any available units?
2715 Sunny Meadows Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Sunny Meadows Court have?
Some of 2715 Sunny Meadows Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Sunny Meadows Court currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Sunny Meadows Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Sunny Meadows Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 Sunny Meadows Court is pet friendly.
Does 2715 Sunny Meadows Court offer parking?
No, 2715 Sunny Meadows Court does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Sunny Meadows Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Sunny Meadows Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Sunny Meadows Court have a pool?
No, 2715 Sunny Meadows Court does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Sunny Meadows Court have accessible units?
No, 2715 Sunny Meadows Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Sunny Meadows Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Sunny Meadows Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St
McKinney, TX 75069
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center