2715 Sunny Meadows Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room playground hot tub

Beautifully Renovated 4/2.5 McKinney MUST SEE!!! - Wow!!! Check out this unique 4/2.5, 2925 sqft cul-de-sac home with an oversized backyard!!! This house has been renovated and is in move-in condition. The open floor plan includes wooden floors throughout the house. Downstairs master bedroom overlooks the beautifully landscaped backyard. Kitchen boasts granite countertops. Downstairs office offers french doors for privacy. Upstairs is fabulous with three bedrooms, bath, craft room with sink & game room. The owners have created an energy efficient house with ceiling fans, window treatments, and even an extra layer of insulation in the attic! The home is located in the Valley Creek Elementary McKinney ISD zone and is in walking distance to El Dorado CC golf course. The backyard is family oriented with a hot tub and playground.



Driving Directions: I75 North, West on El Dorado Parkway, North on Country Club Drive, West on Valley Creek, West on Sunny Meadows.



(RLNE5386957)