Lubbock, TX
6415 13th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6415 13th Street

6415 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6415 13th Street, Lubbock, TX 79416
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home in North-West Lubbock Located on a Cul-De-Sac and down the street from Norht Ridge Elementary School and Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6415 13th Street have any available units?
6415 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 6415 13th Street have?
Some of 6415 13th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6415 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6415 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6415 13th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6415 13th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lubbock.
Does 6415 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6415 13th Street does offer parking.
Does 6415 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6415 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6415 13th Street have a pool?
No, 6415 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6415 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 6415 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6415 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6415 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
