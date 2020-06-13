/
portales
20 Apartments for rent in Portales, NM📍
617 W. 17th St.
617 West 17th Street, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$625
920 sqft
LARGE HOME QUIET STREET - This perfect 2 bedroom features a large kitchen, great yard, oversized single garage all appliances, tenant pays gas, water, electric. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE4340794)
924 East 3rd Street
924 East 3rd Street, Portales, NM
1 Bedroom
$550
800 sqft
924 A East Third Street - This garage conversion is a nice one bedroom furnished apartment, covered parking. wifi available. Utilities: Electric only More Information: https://www.easternsunbelt.com/online-vacancies No Pets Allowed (RLNE5163314)
800 S. Avenue B
800 South Avenue B, Portales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$800
1827 sqft
LARGE CORNER LOT HOME - This great home on corner lots features lots of open space, family room, large dining area, split bedrooms, 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, central heat and cooling a must to see No Pets Allowed (RLNE3753689)
1800 W. University St.
1800 West University Drive, Portales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1685 sqft
1800 W. University St.
309 E. 16th St.
309 East 16th Street, Portales, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2543 sqft
309 E. 16th St. Available 07/01/20 IMPRESSIVE CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON 16TH STREET - This large home boast many amenities including an oversized double garage with opener, situated on large lot with sprinklers, large patio and more.
2107 San Miguel Ct
2107 San Miguel Court, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
1390 sqft
2 Bedroom - 2 Bedroom with upgraded flooring. (RLNE5834680)
805 S. Avenue C
805 South Avenue C, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$700
788 sqft
LARGE 2 BEDROOM HOME - This great home is larger home, with laundry room, central heat and cooling, fenced yard a must to see No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831524)
1012 W 2nd Street
1012 W 2nd St, Portales, NM
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
1012 W 2nd Street Available 06/15/20 1012 West 2nd Street - This commercial space is approximately 1,500 sq. ft. One bath room. The space is divided into two rooms. The back room has two sink and prep space. There are 13 parking spaces.
311 S Avenue E
311 South Avenue E, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$550
616 sqft
311 N Avenue E - Two Bedroom, one bath home. Close to HWY 70, downtown, and ENMU. Fenced yard, one car carport. Baseboard heat and window AC. Utilities: Water and Electric More information at: https://www.easternsunbelt.
1704 W 17th Lane
1704 West 17th Lane, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
706 sqft
Fresh and Clean 2 Bedroom Near ENMU - Freshly painted and updated single family unit, with new carpet and and washer/dryer for your convenience. Large fenced in back yard, central neat and air conditioning for cool summer days.
1600 N Austin St
1600 North Austin Avenue, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$775
1180 sqft
Big back yard, electric appliances. Washer and dryer hook ups, pet friendly. Available Mid Januay. Schedule an appointment today.
1100 N Avenue J
1100 North Avenue J, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$595
1051 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house with a beautiful yard!
310 E Spruce St
310 East Spruce Street, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$895
1344 sqft
Home in great location for easy access to town or to US 70. 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with an open floor plan, covered parking, storage area, new flooring and cabinets and an fenced in back yard. This home is pet friendly!
1412 S Avenue O 'B'
1412 South Avenue O, Portales, NM
Studio
$500
1 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1412 S Avenue O 'B' in Portales. View photos, descriptions and more!
1406 N Avenue O
1406 North Avenue O, Portales, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
1568 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1406 N Avenue O in Portales. View photos, descriptions and more!
42479 Us 70
42479 Clovis Highway, Portales, NM
Studio
$900
21000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42479 Us 70 in Portales. View photos, descriptions and more!
1410 S Avenue O
1410 South Avenue O, Portales, NM
Studio
$1,600
1476 sqft
Great office building, centrally located near ENMU for rent. Public Restrooms, lots of counter space, and private office areas. Please contact us for more information!
1104 W 14th Ln
1104 West 14th Lane, Portales, NM
5 Bedrooms
$1,000
2940 sqft
Looking for a place close to the university and simple living? Come check out this large, open living space with off street parking, and a shared backyard. This property has lots of potential. Must see to appreciate!!
921 E 1st St
921 East 1st Street, Portales, NM
2 Bedrooms
$425
680 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in a central location. This house has also recently been renovated, making it a must see!
1835 Quail Wood Dr
1835 Quail - Wood Dr, Roosevelt County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1618 sqft
This home, built in 2012 has a great master suite with double closets and a large master bath. A 2 car garage, large kitchen with many upgrades makes this house a must have! Schedule your appointment to see it today!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Portales rentals listed on Apartment List is $850.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Portales from include Clovis.