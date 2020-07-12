/
south overton
291 Apartments for rent in South Overton, Lubbock, TX
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
2108 15th Street
2108 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
799 sqft
2108 15th Street Available 08/07/20 Close to Campus! - Great 2 bedroom close to campus. Ready just in time for fall semester. Roommates Considered (2) Pets Considered $300 deposit per pet. (RLNE5869458)
2312 E 18th Street
2312 18th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
2312 18th-AUGUST 1 MOVE IN. Walk to Texas Tech. Spacious home with hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & disposal. Washer/dryer connections in utility room.
2114 16th Street
2114 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
CLOSE TO TTU - Updated 3/2 located in South Overton neighborhood, tons of charm and large backyard. Roommates Considered (3@ $300 per roomate), Dogs Considered (2), (RLNE5875705)
2106 15th St.
2106 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1719 sqft
2106 15th St. - Walking distance to Tech! Historic Overton Neighborhood with all the character and quaint appeal everyone wants. (RLNE2822696)
1808 14th Street
1808 14th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 14th Street in Lubbock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1915 17th Street A
1915 17th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
Cute 1/1 - Property Id: 311900 Precious 1/1 home with hardwood flooring throughout! Central a/c and heat. Leasing now! Call 806-785-4600 to schedule a tour today! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1809 Avenue S Apt A
1809 Avenue S, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
624 sqft
Cozy 2/1. Open living space, ceramic tile throughout, spacious closets, open backyard patio.
2409 13th St Apt 3
2409 13th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1/1 apartment across the street from TTU features all bills paid including internet, appliances, central heat and air, and the best location!
1923 15th
1923 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1283 sqft
Charming 2/1 with hardwood floors, fireplace, granite counters, high ceilings and large rooms. Great open spacious atmosphere! 4 blocks from Texas Tech & convenient to down town. $500 deposit and $30 application fee (tenant tracker checked)
2020 17th Street
2020 17th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
2020 17th-AUGUST 1 MOVE IN.Close to Texas Tech. Spacious home with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & disposal. Washer/dryer connections in kitchen.
1924 16th Street
1924 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
750 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - This home is great for students as it is less than 1 mile to the Texas Tech campus so no hassle about on-campus parking.
2317 15th Street
2317 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located 2 blocks from campus! Vinyl plank flooring throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallway. Washer and dryer included. Large backyard, landlord provides lawn care.
2324 17th Street - Front
2324 17th Street, Lubbock, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2844 sqft
Close to Campus!! - Just in time for Fall Semester. This very unique home has so much character. So much space and so many bonus areas to create whatever you prefer, office, game room, living areas...your choice.
1924 18th St.
1924 18th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1020 sqft
1924 18th St. Available 07/17/20 1924 18th St. - Coming Soon! (RLNE5921371)
1909 16th Street
1909 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Efficiency! - Updated rear efficiency. The home has wood floors and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of South Overton
1721 25th
1721 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
Heart of Lubbock neighborhood - Close to Tech, medical district, and downtown Lubbock. (RLNE5899363)
2417 25th Street
2417 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1148 sqft
Its a 10! Available to pre-lease for August - You won't believe this little charmer. Updated beyond its original perfection. Come take a look! Pets welcome. $400 pet deposit per pet, 2 max. (RLNE5459583)
2521 1st Place
2521 1st Place, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
960 sqft
2521 1st Place Available 07/17/20 IN-PROGRESS - RECENT RENT REDUCTION. Now only $775 a month with a $475 deposit. (RLNE5446886)
2620 30th St - 1
2620 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1134 sqft
Tech Terrace! - Tech Terrace Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! Price Includes Washer/Dryer Lawn Care and Appliances! Walking distance to Texas Tech University or to the Tech Terrace trolley Lowe's Corner Market and J&B Coffee shop. Off street parking.
3007 30th St.
3007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2186 sqft
Available Now - Great Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, with 2 car covered parking in the Tech Terrace area! Storage shed and Nice shade trees. No smoking, Pets considered on a case by case basis.
2624 20th Street
2624 20th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1495 sqft
2624 20th Street Available 07/31/20 Spacious Home Located One Block From Campus! - Schools: Wilson Elementary, Hutchinson Jr.
3012 23rd Street
3012 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1234 sqft
3012 23rd Street Available 08/07/20 Tech Terrace.... Gorgeous backyard. - Better pictures coming soon.
2204 20th Street
2204 20th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1683 sqft
2204 20th Street Available 08/01/20 PRE-LEASING FOR FALL!! - This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers great space along with extra parking. Convenient to Tech, shopping and restaurants.